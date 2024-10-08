Devender Kadyan: A BJP Rebel And WFI Vice President Who Won Haryana's Ganaur As Independent

Chhatishgarh: Devender Kadyan set on a surprising journey after deciding to part ways with the BJP a few days before the Haryana Assembly elections. A businessman and national vice president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Kadyan had his eyes set on contesting from the Ganaur assembly seat in Sonipat.

He defeated his nearest rival Kuldip Sharma of Congress by a margin of 35,209 votes, while polling a total of 77,248 votes. Saffron party candidate Devender Kaushik could only poll 17,605 votes.

He expressed his heartfelt thanks to the electorate of Ganaur in a Facebook post for reposing their faith in him.

"I express my heartfelt thanks to all the voters of Ganaur assembly who have voted in this great festival of democracy," a post on his FB page read. He called it a joint effort by 36 communities aimed at the development of Ganaur constituency.

"I thank especially all my workers and colleagues who were involved in management for their cooperation, support and affection that enabled us winning this election. I promise that just as you have stood with me, this son of Ganaur will always stand with all of you," he added.

After being denied a party ticket, he exited the BJP during a Facebook Live session, accusing the BJP of selling tickets compromising democratic norms. He decided to enter the fray as an independent candidate, quickly gaining momentum in Ganaur.

Known for his dynamic personality, he took off his campaign, traveling through Gumad, Sardhana, Bhigan, and Pipli Khe, where people seemed disillusioned with traditional party politics. His darts directly aimed at the BJP which gave him the initial mileage to set foot as an independent candidate.

Kadyan’s connection to the wrestling community, coupled with his business acumen— he owns a chain of highway eateries and heads the Mannat Group of Hotels— helped him create a good base among the people. He became the vice president of WFI following widespread protests in the capital, and his close ties with protesting wrestlers strengthened his position.

Kadyan also led entrepreneurial ventures and social work. He is the founder of the Deva Social Welfare Society, which supports local development projects. His influence grew further when he was appointed chairman of the Haryana Youth Commission by Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, strengthening his stature.

As the election trends started emerging on Tuesday morning, Kadyan seemed to be a frontrunner for the Ganaur seat, and he maintained a solid lead till the end to emerge as victorious.