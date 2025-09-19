ETV Bharat / bharat

Accept Leadership Failures Instead Of Blaming Institutions: Rijiju On Rahul's 'Vote Theft' Claims

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should accept responsibility for his repeated electoral defeats instead of targeting institutions.

His remarks came a day after Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those behind "vote theft" and claimed that names of Congress voters were being systematically deleted from the electoral roll in Karnataka.

The Election Commission dismissed the charges as "incorrect and baseless", stating that no deletion of votes can take place without due process.

"If you lose elections repeatedly, you should acknowledge your weaknesses and accept the failure of your leadership. But instead, ...you start blaming institutions. Is that the right way?" Rijiju asked on the sidelines of a FICCI FLO event here.