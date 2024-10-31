Delhi: BJP MPs Petition HC To Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme In National Capital

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Delhi have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to implement the Central government's free health treatment scheme Ayushman Bharat for the elderly people in the national capital.

The petitioners include top Delhi BJP leaders, including its president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MPs Rambir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, and Manoj Tiwari, and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta.

The petition also alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is obstructing the implementation of the central government's health schemes for personal interests.

“The residents of Delhi are deprived of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while this scheme is being implemented in other parts of the country,” it reads.

Malhotra claimed that the Delhi administration was seeking "revenge" from the people for its hostility against the BJP. "Despite the announcement in the Assembly, the scheme was not implemented," the politician stated.

MP Swaraj claimed that the Delhi administration was more concerned with politics than with work. "The number of hospitals in Delhi has dropped from 94 to 92. Maternity clinics have also decreased from 265 to 124," she claimed.

Notably, Delhi is one of the states in the country where the free health scheme has not been implemented. In 2021, the Delhi government had assured to implement it but refused to roll it later.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the country to include the elderly as well. However, he expressed concern over the non-implementation of this scheme in Delhi.