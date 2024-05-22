BJP Raps AAP over Delaying Developmental Projects in Delhi

New Delhi: With hardly three days left for the polling to the Lok Sabha election in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday came down heavily against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of creating problems in urban development.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that the AAP government is not implementing Centre's flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal government even created obstacles in the implementation of the Metro project in every phase," said Puri while addressing a press conference.

He said the intercity connectivity via metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has witnessed is primarily due to the efforts of the BJP. "It was the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee-led NDA government which first introduced the metro to the national capital, and now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced Delhi's inter-regional connectivity further with the RRTS Metro system," Puri said.

"However, it is of concern that (Delhi) Chief Minister (Arvind) Kejriwal slowed the pace of development of the metro by delaying approvals. Nevertheless, despite these hindrances created by them, the public transport network in Delhi will grow even faster in the coming days," he added.

Delhi Metro, at present, has been executing projects under the fourth phase of its expansion. Puri said that his ministry has implemented projects worth Rs 54,000 crore in the national capital.

"All the ministries of the Narendra Modi government have sanctioned crores of rupees for the development of the national capital. But, Arvind Kejriwal is intentionally creating problems in all sectors," said Puri. He informed that even Nitin Gadkari's Road and Highway Ministry had sanctioned Rs 65,000 crore for different projects.

Puri also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for maintaining silence over the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal allegedly by his aide Bibhav Kumar at his residence. Puri said that his government will ensure permanent houses for the slum dwellers in Delhi after coming to power.