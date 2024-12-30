Country Mourning Manmohan Singh's Demise, Rahul Gandhi Flies To Vietnam To Ring In New Year: Amit Malviya Post Creates Buzz

New Delhi: As the controversy over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's memorial service refuses to die down, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched another attack on its opposition and its leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged insensitive behaviour while the nation mourns the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Rahul of exploiting Manmohan Singh's death for his politics.

“While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib,” Malviya wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has launched a counterattack and called a "diversion politics" by "Sanghis".

"When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New Year," Tagore posted on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also meddled in the row, saying when the nation was in mourning for Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi had left 'on a tour, to party.'

According to media reports, the Leader of the Opposition has gone to Vietnam. "Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of 'Pariyatan' (tourism) and partying. Today, when the entire country is in grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Mannohan Singh, the government has announced seven days of mourn, as expected, Rahul Gandhi has left for a tour, to party. When the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, then too he was partying all night," Poonawalla said.

The BJP also criticised the Congress and the Gandhis for being absent when Manmohan Singh’s family came to collect his remains on Sunday. The opposition party, however, alleged mismanagement at Nigam Bodh Ghat during the funeral.

Earlier, senior leader Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of disrespecting Singh. Besides Trivedi, BJP leader CR Kesavan also attacked the Congress accusing the party of disrespecting former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. Samajwadi Party, BSP and AAP supported Congress. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said BSP president Mayawati urged the Union government to avoid any political controversy over the funeral and memorial of Singh.

AICC X handle in a message earlier said, “Former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji was not given due respect by the government. But now the people who insulted Manmohan Singh Ji are doing disgusting politics even on his immersion. Respecting the privacy of the family, senior Congress leaders did not accompany the family to collect and immerse the ashes of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. After the cremation of our dear late leader, Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Ji met the family at his residence. After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of cremation and some of the family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy to collect flowers and immerse the ashes, which is an emotionally painful and difficult time for close family members. On this subject, Chairman of Media and Publicity Department of AICC.”