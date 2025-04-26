ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Give Befitting Reply To People Responsible For Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nadda

BJP president Nadda said that he sought blessings that country should face situation strongly and give a "befitting" reply to those responsible for the attack.

File photo of BJP national president JP Nadda
File photo of BJP national president JP Nadda (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 26, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST

Pune: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said India will give a "befitting" reply to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 persons lost their lives earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters here after offering prayers to Shrimant Dagadusheth Ganapati, Nadda said the entire country hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a strong response to the attack.

At least 26 people were killed when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

The Union minister said, "I came here to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The way a cowardly attack took place in Jammu & Kashmir, the entire country is angry, and they are hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a strong reply to this attack."

He said that he sought blessings that the country should face the situation strongly and give a "befitting" reply to those responsible for the attack. "I am sure that with the blessings of Ganeshji, his wisdom and power, the country will pass this difficult time, and under PM Modi's leadership, a befitting reply will be given to those responsible," he added.

