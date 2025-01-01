BJP Planning To Demolish Worship Places In Delhi: CM Atishi

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of planning to demolish Hindu temples and a Buddhist religious place in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the AAP has on the other hand promised to provide Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium to the priests and granthis. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on the chief minister's allegations.

Atishi on Tuesday wrote to the lieutenant governor and claimed that a 'Religious Committee' under him in its meeting on November 22 ordered for demolition of six religious structures, including Hindu temples and a Buddhist worship place, in different parts of the city. The LG's office rebutted the chief minister's charge, accusing her of indulging in "cheap politics" and claimed that no place of worship was being demolished as no file in this regard was received by it.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi termed the LG's office rebuttal as "complete lie" and showed a copy of minute of the meeting of the Religious Committee. "The file of Committee's order was sent to the BJP-led Centre's representative LG. The LG has given approval to the decision," she claimed.

The chief minister said the MCD, DM offices and police have been informed and they are gearing up for demolishing the places of worships. A Buddhist religious structure in Sunder Nagri planned to be demolished housed a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, she added. Atishi said the Religious Committee since its formation by a Supreme Court order worked under the Home minister of the Delhi government and its decisions were approved by the minister.

The chief minister said Saxena, however, directed last year that demolition or shifting of any religious place was a matter of law and order and came under the purview of the Centre and the lieutenant governor. She claimed the Religious Committee's decision was not presented before the chief minister or the Home minister of the Delhi government.

Atishi alleged that the BJP "intended" to demolish the religious places and said if the lieutenant governor's office did not want to do this then the order for demolition should be withdrawn. "The two-faced BJP has been exposed. On one hand they claim to be defenders of the Hindus and on the other hand they surreptitiously plan for demolition of temples," she charged.

The chief minister further said the AAP has promised to provide Rs 18,000 to the priests of Hindu temples and granthis of Gurudwaras after returning to power in Delhi, while the BJP has done nothing for the Hindus despite seeking votes in the name of religion.

The six religious structures that are to be demolished are located at West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri and New Usmanpur, she added.