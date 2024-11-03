BJP's 'Parivaarvaad' Paradox In Jharkhand Assembly Elections; 5 Out Of Nine Nepotistic Candidates Belong To Saffron Party

Ranchi: Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, close relatives of politicians have jumped into the fray shedding the spotlight at political nepotism. Interestingly, five of the nine new candidates in the electoral fray belong to the BJP, which has been attacking rival political parties of “dynastic politics”.

Besides the BJP, two new candidates are from JMM and one each from RJD and Congress.



Ex-CM's daughter-in-law jumps into the electoral fray

Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das and currently the Governor of Odisha, is contesting for the first time from Jamshedpur East seat on a BJP ticket. Raghuvar Das has been winning elections continuously from this seat, but in 2019, Saryu Rai defeated him as an independent when he was the Chief Minister. Purnima will face Congress's Dr. Ajay Kumar, who has been the President of Jharkhand Congress and former SP of Jamshedpur. Purnima has said that she will “carry forward the legacy of my father-in-law”.



Babulal Soren is in the fray thanks to Champai Soren

The second big name in the list of nepotistic candidates is Babulal Soren, the BJP candidate from Ghatsila thanks to his father Champai Soren, because Champai Soren, once close aide of JMM President and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Champai Soren was made the CM after the arrest of Hemant Soren on January 31 in an alleged money laundering case. But as soon as he came out of jail, Hemant Soren retained the CM chair from Champai Soren, and was made a minister. Champai Soren called it an insult and joined the BJP. As a reward, the BJP made his son Babulal Soren the candidate from Ghatsila. Champai Soren himself is the BJP candidate from Saraikela seat. The BJP hopes that Champai Soren will help it regain the lost political ground in Kolhan where he holds immense influence. Babulal Soren is pitted against Ghatsila's current JMM MLA and minister Ramdas Soren.



Former CM Arjun Munda's wife Meera Munda's test

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda's wife, Meera Munda has been fielded by the BJP from Kolhan's Potka seat. BJP's Maneka Sardar has dominated this seat. But she lost the 2019 election to JMM's Sanjeev Sardar. After Meera Munda got the ticket, a disgruntled Maneka Sardar reportedly wanted to quit the party, but was somehow pacified by the BJP leadership. During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Meera Munda has said that although she has got the ticket for the first time, she has been working for the BJP for a long time. Meera is pitted against JMM candidate and sitting MLA Sanjeev Sardar.



Former minister Alamgir Alam's wife in the fray

Nishat Alam, wife of senior Jharkhand Congress leader Alamgir Alam has entered the electoral fray in Pakur for the first time. Alamgir Alam is currently in jail in a money laundering case leaving the political battlefield open for Nishat to take over. During the ED raid, more than Rs 37 crore was recovered from the house of Alamgir Alam's close aide. Alamgir has been the Speaker and Minister of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. Nishat Alam, a housewife, is facing NDA constituent AJSU candidate Azhar Islam, who is contesting for the first time. Former Pakur MLA and current SP candidate Aqeel Akhtar has made the contest here triangular.



RJD bets on Minister Satyanand Bhokta's daughter-in-law

Rashmi Prakash, daughter-in-law of minister Satyanand Bhokta is the RJD candidate from Chatra. In 2019, her father-in-law Satyanand Bhokta opened RJD's account in Jharkhand by winning the seat. She was also made a minister in the Hemant cabinet. The Bhokta caste was removed from the Scheduled Caste category and given the status of Scheduled Tribe. Therefore, it was impossible for Satyanand Bhokta to contest from Chatra seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. Therefore, RJD gave ticket to his daughter-in-law Rashmi Prakash who comes from Paswan caste. She is facing LJP R candidate and former MLA Janardan Paswan from NDA on the seat.



BJP pins hopes on MP Dullu's brother

Shatrughan Mahato alias Sharad, the elder brother of former MLA of Baghmara and current MP of Dhanbad Dullu Mahato has been fielded by the BJP from Baghmara. Mahato faces many criminal cases, yet he is considered to be very popular among the daily wage laborers in the coal sector.



JMM fields MP Nalin's son

Alok Soren, son of MP Nalin Soren, has been fielded by the JMM from Shikaripara. His father Nalin Soren has made a record of becoming MLA seven times in a row from this seat. Nalin won the Dumka election on a JMM ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Alok Soren holds a Bachelor's degree from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He is also a member of the JMM Central Committee. He has a good hold in the area as he has been active in politics with his father for a long time. He is facing BJP candidate Paritosh Soren, who has previously lost the election twice on a JVM ticket and once on a BJP ticket.

The JMM has also fielded Joba Manjhi's son Jagat Manjhi from Manoharpur. Joba Manjhi has been the Women and Child Development Minister in the Hemant Cabinet and has won the Chaibasa seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Jagat has been active as a JMM worker along with his mother. He is contesting against Dinesh Chandra Boypai of NDA's constituent party AJSU.



BJP trusts MLA Indrajit's wife Tara Devi

The BJP has also fielded Tara Devi, wife of party MLA from Sindri Indrajit Mahato from the seat as Indrajit has been suffering from a serious illness since a few months after winning the 2019 elections. Tara Devi has also been a member of the Zilla Parishad. She is facing CPI (ML) candidate Chandra Dev alias Bablu Mahato from the seat.

The name of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is also in this list. But Kalpana reached the assembly by winning the by-election held after Sarfaraz Ahmed vacated the Gandey seat after Hemant Soren went to jail. She is again contesting from Gandey for the second time.