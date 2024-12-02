ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt, Oppn Agree To End Parliamentary Impasse; Both Houses To Hold Discussion On Constitution

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju expressed confidence that both houses will function smoothly from Tuesday after BJP and opposition parties reached agreement to break parliamentary impasse.

File photo of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
File photo of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 41 minutes ago

New Delhi: The ruling BJP and opposition parties reached an agreement on Monday to break the parliamentary impasse, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressing confidence that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function smoothly from Tuesday. Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with floor leaders of different parties where the breakthrough was achieved.

Rijiju, who attended the meeting, told reporters the Lower House will take up a discussion on the Constitution on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17. The opposition parties had demanded discussions in both Houses of Parliament to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Rijiju expressed confidence that Parliament will function smoothly from Tuesday. Several opposition leaders, who attended the meeting, also echoed similar sentiments.

