BJP Only Scared of AAP: Kejriwal Gives Another Blow to Congress, INDIA Bloc

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

In yet another blow to the opposition INDIA Alliance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the BJP was only afraid of facing AAP in the elections. Kejriwal's statement comes at a time when questions are being raised on the survival of INDIA bloc in the face of rising differences among its partners after the exit of one of its architects Nitish Kumar.

Tarn Taran (Punjab) : Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been giving one blow after another to the opposition INDIA bloc just three months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In his latest statement, Kejriwal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is only scared of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing an event at Tarn Taran in Punjab today, the Delhi CM said that the BJP was bent upon defaming AAP and crush it. His latest statement comes amidst reports of the Congress party failing to hold its flock together in the INDIA Alliance. Also, Kejriwal had already announced that his party would announce candidates for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, which includes the Chandigarh seat.

A few days ago, after PM Modi announced Bharat Ratna for former PM Late Chaudhary Charan Singh, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary had welcomed the decision. Later, the RLD had given indications that it may join hands with the NDA. In the UP Assembly elections, the RLD had an alliance with INDIA bloc partner SP.

Already, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar had quit INDIA Alliance and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA once again. Nitish Kumar was one of the architects of INDIA bloc and he was also in the race for the prime ministerial face of the opposition alliance. His exit came as a big jolt as the Congress senior leaders and their Bihar ally RJD made efforts till the last minute to convince Nitish to stay back in their alliance.

Also, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had announced that her party would contest the Lok Sabha polls alone in their state. With major allies turning hostile, the Congress leadership is left clueless about repairing the cracks that have hit INDIA bloc. Amidst this, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also decided to cut short his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra so as to focus attention on strategising for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Last Updated :9 hours ago

Kejriwal, INDIA Bloc, AAP, BJP, Lok Sabha Elections

