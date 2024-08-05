BJP Welcomes SC Verdict Upholding LG's Right to Appoint MCD Aldermen

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that the lieutenant governor has the power to nominate aldermen to MCD, saying the AAP has developed the habit of questioning anything done by the LG.

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the power to appoint aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been exercised by the LG for decades. "However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has developed the habit of questioning anything done by the LG. We strongly condemn AAP MP Sanjay Singh's reaction to the SC verdict which reflects an anarchist mindset of his party," Sachdeva said.

Singh had termed the verdict as "unfortunate" and against democracy. In a major setback to the AAP government, the Supreme Court held that the lieutenant governor of Delhi has the power to nominate aldermen to the MCD.

The MCD has 250 elected and 10 nominated members. In December 2022, the AAP defeated the BJP in the MCD elections, ending the saffron party's 15-year rule. The AAP won 134 seats, the BJP 104 and the Congress nine.