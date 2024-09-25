'Take Back My Words': Kangana Ranaut On Farm Laws Restoration As BJP Distances

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut faced the heat after her remarks suggesting the reinstatement of three farm laws repealed in 2021. In the backlash, Ranaut clarified on X that her views are 'personal' and do not represent the party's official stance.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP also distanced itself from her comments, emphasising that she is 'not authorised' to speak on behalf of the party.

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday, Ranaut stated, 'Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states did they object to the farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers." She argued that restoring the laws would lead to better financial stability and growth for farmers, benefiting the agricultural sector.

Ranaut's remarks sparked outrage, especially among political opponents. The Congress accused the ruling BJP of attempting to revive the controversial laws, with Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja calling her statements 'habitually controversial' and questioning her mental stability. He asserted that such comments are often beneficial for the BJP, as they shift focus to sensational issues.

The timing of Ranaut's comments is noteworthy, as Haryana is preparing for assembly elections on October 5. The state was a focal point of farmer protests against the three laws, which ultimately led to their repeal by the Modi government.

In response to the uproar, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia reiterated that Ranaut's statements do not reflect the party's view. He stated, "Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP, and we disapprove of this statement." The party had previously distanced itself from Ranaut's remarks concerning farmers' agitation and instructed her to refrain from making similar comments in the future.

The BJP underscored its commitment to the principles of inclusivity and social harmony, stating that Ranaut's views are her own and do not align with the party's policy on agricultural reforms.