BJP On Its Way To Impose Dictatorship: Uddhav Thackeray On Three Language Policy

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over its three-language policy, saying the BJP is on its way to impose dictatorship, and this decision was its example.
The row erupted after the state government last week issued an amended order stating Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.
As per the order, if 20 students per grade in a school wish to study any other Indian language, they can opt out of Hindi. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed or the language will be taught online.
Speaking to reporters here, Uddhav said, "Only two protests cannot stop this agitation. The agitation will go on till this (Hindi) compulsion is not taken back (by the Maharashtra government). This topic can be over in five minutes. If the (Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) announces that we will not make Hindi compulsory, there is no need for a presentation."
Uddhav said that this is a reflection of the BJP's slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge' (Divide and Rule). "There is a unity among people of all languages, and they want to disturb it. We are not opposing the Hindi language, but we are against making it compulsory," added Uddhav.
"(BJP President JP) Nadda had said that after a while, only one party will remain in this country, and all this is going towards dictatorship. This is a language emergency," added Uddhav, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.
He also lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the time has come to tell them about the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray in Marathi.
A three-language policy opposing committee will organise a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on July 7, and Uddhav Thackeray will participate in it. He appealed to all Marathi people, including actors, writers and sportspersons, to take part in the protest.
"How many states are implementing this three-language policy?" Uddhav asked.