Ramesh's Tendency To Stir Controversies Harming Congress: BJP On His Remarks On NITI Aayog Meeting

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday slammed Jairam Ramesh for his remarks on the NITI Aayog meeting, saying the Congress leader will finish off his party with his tendency to create controversy over some or other issues.

"This is a meeting of Team India to take decisions for the country's development. Jairam Ramesh is finding fault in this too," BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.

Calling the NITI Aayog an "Ayogya" (unfit) body, Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, hit out at the Centre and alleged its meeting was yet another exercise in "hypocrisy and diversion".

Reacting sharply, Hussain said the Congress leader keeps finding faults in every meeting convened by the government to create some controversy.

"Jairam Ramesh Congress ki Ram Ram kar ke hi chodenge (Jairam Ramesh will finish off the Congress)," he told PTI Videos.

The Congress leader's comments came as NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday.

The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.