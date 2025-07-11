ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP National President Nadda Accepts Telangana MLA Raja Singh's Resignation From Party

File photo of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated MLA Raja Singh (Right) at the Telangana BJP State Executive Meeting, Mallika Convention, in Shamshabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda has accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, ten days after the legislator publicly expressed his discontent over the party’s internal affairs and submitted a resignation to the party membership.

In a letter to him, BJP general secretary Arun Singh told the MLA that his letter was brought to the notice of the party's national president J P Nadda.

He said, "The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match to the functioning, ideology and principles of the party."

As per the direction of Nadda, Raja Singh's resignation has been accepted with immediate effect, Arun Singh added.

On June 30, MLA Raja Singh submitted his resignation letter to BJP’s Telangana unit chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, protesting the appointment of Ramachandra Rao, as the new state president. He had claimed that he was denied a fair opportunity to contest for the post of the party's