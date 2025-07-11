BJP National President Nadda Accepts Telangana MLA Raja Singh's Resignation From Party

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda has accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, ten days after the legislator publicly expressed his discontent over the party’s internal affairs and submitted a resignation to the party membership.
In a letter to him, BJP general secretary Arun Singh told the MLA that his letter was brought to the notice of the party's national president J P Nadda.
He said, "The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match to the functioning, ideology and principles of the party."
As per the direction of Nadda, Raja Singh's resignation has been accepted with immediate effect, Arun Singh added.
On June 30, MLA Raja Singh submitted his resignation letter to BJP’s Telangana unit chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, protesting the appointment of Ramachandra Rao, as the new state president. He had claimed that he was denied a fair opportunity to contest for the post of the party's
Speaking to the media outside the BJP state office at the time, Raja Singh alleged that the party leadership prevented him from filing his nomination. “I needed signatures from ten state executive members. Though three accompanied me, I received threatening calls warning me of suspension if I proceeded. I was forced to walk away without filing,” he said.
He accused the BJP of pre-determining the appointments and ignoring internal democratic processes. “Since 2014, I’ve risked my life and my family’s safety to build the party in Telangana. I hoped the BJP would one day come to power in the state. But now, I see more people within the party working against that goal,” he remarked.
In his resignation letter, he urged Kishan Reddy to inform the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to suspend him from his MLA post.
Read More
New President Row In Telangana BJP - Party MLA Raja Singh Resigns From The Party