BJP's Narrative Was Aimed At Diverting Attention From Own Sins: Congress On USAID Row

New Delhi: A row erupted on Friday over a media report, which claimed that an amount of USD 21 million approved by the USAID was meant for Bangladesh and not India, with the Congress demanding an apology from the BJP and alleging that the ruling party's narrative was aimed at diverting attention from its own use of foreign funds to destabilise past governments led by the grand old party.

The Congress also reiterated its demand from the government for a white paper on the USAID funding as well as funding by other such agencies in India.

Citing the media report, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Lies first mouthed in Washington. Lies then amplified by BJP's Jhoot Sena. Lies made to be debated on Godi media." "Lies now thoroughly exposed. Will the liars apologise?" he asked in a post on X.

Since the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced on February 16 that it had "cancelled", among a string of projects, the USAID funding of "USD 21 million for voter turnout in India", the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of using external influence in India's election process.

In a speech in Miami on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said: "Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, USD 21 million! I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected." "Facts show all may have jumped the gun. That USD 21 million ... was sanctioned in 2022 for Bangladesh, not India," the "Indian Express" report said, citing documents.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said the report discusses USD 21 million in funding to Bangladesh in 2022 but misrepresents the reference to a USD-21 million funding tranche intended to "promote" the voter turnout in India.

"What Indian Express conveniently sidesteps is the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Election Commission of India -- under the leadership of S Y Quraishi -- and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), an organisation linked to George Soros's Open Society Foundation, which is primarily funded by USAID," Malviya said in a post on X.

Addressing a press conference at the party's 24, Akbar Road office here, the Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged that the entire "USD-21 million USAID funds narrative" perpetrated by the BJP, Modi government's ministers, its economic advisor, the party's IT department head, the RSS-BJP ecosystem and a section of the "BJP-friendly media" was done to divert attention from their "own sins" of using foreign funds to destabilise Congress governments of the past.