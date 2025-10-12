ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Names Three Candidates For Polls To Four Rajya Sabha Seats In Jammu And Kashmir

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday named three candidates, including its Jammu and Kashmir unit president Sat Pal Sharma, for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory scheduled for October 24.

A communique by Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge said that the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party had given its approval to the names for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections 2025 to be held in Jammu and Kashmir under three separate notifications.

Two other candidates are Ghulam Mohammed Mir and Rakesh Mahajan. The Election Commission has issued three separate notifications for the elections to four seats. The National Conference-Congress combine has an edge in three seats, while the BJP has one, going by their strength in the assembly.