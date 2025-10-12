BJP Names Three Candidates For Polls To Four Rajya Sabha Seats In Jammu And Kashmir
The National Conference-Congress combine has an edge in three seats, while the BJP has one, going by their strength in the assembly.
New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday named three candidates, including its Jammu and Kashmir unit president Sat Pal Sharma, for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory scheduled for October 24.
A communique by Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge said that the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party had given its approval to the names for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections 2025 to be held in Jammu and Kashmir under three separate notifications.
Two other candidates are Ghulam Mohammed Mir and Rakesh Mahajan. The Election Commission has issued three separate notifications for the elections to four seats. The National Conference-Congress combine has an edge in three seats, while the BJP has one, going by their strength in the assembly.
The BJP's decision to force a contest will spice up the polling, as it is expected to spearhead an intensive exercise to woo MLAs from other parties to shore up support for its candidates.
The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir had on Friday announced the names of its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, which included Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and Shami Singh Oberoi, and said discussions were on with the Congress for the fourth seat.
The last date of filing nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections is October 13, and long-overdue biennial elections will be held on October 24 to fill the vacancies that have been vacant since February 2021. Counting will be held on the same day.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly at present has 88 members, and the NC-Congress coalition partners have 52 MLAs, BJP 28, PDP 3, Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference has one, Awami Ittehad Party has one, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has one and two others are independent members. (With Agency Inputs)
