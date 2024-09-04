BJP Names 67 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls, CM Saini Fielded From Ladwa

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday announced the first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.
The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8. Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has been fielded from Badli and veteran party leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt. Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.
Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli. The names of Capt Abhimanyu, Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, and former MP Sunita Duggal are also on the list.
On September 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met and held talks regarding the candidates.
On August 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, and moved the counting of votes for both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8.