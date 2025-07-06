BJP MP Writes To Vaishnaw Urging New Delhi Railway Station Be Named After Ex-PM Vajpayee

New Delhi: In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, BJP's Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal has requested that the New Delhi railway station be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"New Delhi Railway Station is not only the principal rail gateway to the capital of India, but also one of the busiest and most iconic stations in the country. Its central location and prominence make it a suitable site to be named after a national figure whose life and legacy continue to inspire millions," Khandelwal wrote in the letter.

Hailing Vajpayee as a visionary leader, the MP said, "He (Vajpayee) steered India into a new era of economic reform, infrastructure development and global standing." He said Vajpayee's inclusive politics, dignified leadership and commitment to democratic values earned him immense respect across the political spectrum and among the people of India.

"Delhi was not only his political workplace but also a city that held deep emotional and cultural significance for him. Renaming the New Delhi Railway Station in his memory would be a fitting tribute to his lifelong service to the nation and a gesture that resonates with public sentiment," the letter reads.

Referring to stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station in Bengaluru, named after national icons, he said, "New Delhi — the heart of the nation — deserves to honour a leader of Vajpayee ji's stature."

He said the renaming would not only pay homage to Vajpayee's immense contributions but also serve as a source of inspiration for future generations who pass through the capital.