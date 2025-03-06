BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Ties Knot With Carnatic Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional ceremony here on Thursday. The wedding was held amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Several top BJP leaders including party's state president B Y Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

The 34-year-old MP later said in a post on ‘X’: “With the blessings of Gurus, elders, and well wishers, married @ArtSivasri today as per vedic traditions. We seek your blessings and wishes as we start this journey together!” Earlier this year, reports suggested that Surya would marry Sivasri, a bioengineering graduate with a master’s degree from Chennai Sanskrit College.

She is also a Bharatanatyam exponent. Recently, Surya and Sivasri were seen at spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, seeking his blessings.