BJP MP Says India Will Divide Pakistan Into 4 Parts, Balochistan, Pashtunistan, Punjab, PoK

Deoghar: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, leaders cutting across political affiliations are making sharp comments against Pakistan.

In a latest statement, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has made a scathing comment, saying that Pakistan will be erased from the world by December this year. Speaking at the foundation stone laying program of Maheshmara Halt in Deoghar, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not spare terrorists at any cost.

MP Dubey further said that the Indian government will divide Pakistan into four parts - first Balochistan, second Pashtunistan, third part will be Punjab and the fourth part is what is being seen as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was a part of India but Pakistan has occupied it with dishonest intentions.

The BJP MP further said that the Modi government will not back down on the issue of terrorism, and the Indian government has intensified its action against terrorism, the result of which will be seen soon in the coming days. It is known that after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP MP Dubey has been continuously giving statements against terrorists.

After listening to the speech of MP Nishikant Dubey, the local people raised slogans in his support and also shouted slogans of Pakistan Murdabad. He said that terrorism will never be encouraged in PM Modi's government. Wherever terrorists are seen, our army will kill them and ensure that India is safe, he asserted.

Ever since the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, protests are being seen all over the country. Be it the ruling party or the opposition, everyone is demanding action against Pakistan.