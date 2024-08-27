'BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Is Always Drunk': Congress Leader Ajay Rai

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai lashed out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her anti-farmer remarks saying that the actor is always drunk.

Congress leader Ajay Rai speaking at a programme in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

"You heard the remarks by their (BJP) MP (Kangana Ranaut). We are all sons of farmers and she has abused farmers. Kangana Ranaut said that when the farmers were protesting, women were being murdered and raped. She was watching it through a special camera," said Rai, who unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

"See a woman BJP MP, who is an actor, is making such remarks. She also speaks rubbish about our leaders. The one who talks about addiction is herself always drunk," added Rai.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda to remove Kangana from the BJP. "Issuing an apology or distancing from her remarks is not enough. She is a BJP MP and she should be immediately removed from the party," said Rai.

In a video clip of her interview with a newspaper, Ranaut alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. She reposted the video shared by another handle using her official account on X. The BJP on Monday distanced itself from the remarks made by Kangana, who was elected to the Lower House of the Parliament, from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Rai also expressed grief over Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh. He also said that the government should give information on many Hindus from Bangladesh they have allowed to stay in India.

It is likely that Kangana Ranaut will meet BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.