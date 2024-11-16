'Call For Unity': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Backs UP CM Yogi's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan

Nagpur: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday expressed support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batenge to Katenge," and called it a 'call for unity.'

The actor-turned-politician while speaking with ANI, said, "This is a call for unity. We have been taught since childhood that unity is strength. If we are together, we are safe and if we get divided, we will be cut...Our party is a Sanatani party. If our party wants, we can also take PoK together, whereas the opposition's conspiracy to divide is being unsuccessful."

The slogan has sparked a war of words between the BJP and opposition parties, with some arguing that it promotes intolerance and others seeing it as a call to action against those who seek to divide society.

The slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' was coined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, calling for Hindu unity but has been widely condemned by the opposition leaders who have claimed communal overtones. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijay Singh targeted CM Yogi over his "batenge to katenge" and Prime Minister Modi on his "Ek raho, safe raho."

He said, "PM Modi is saying 'Ek raho, safe raho'. Rahul Gandhi has said correctly that some people want a monopoly over the Indian economy and they are safe if they are united... As far as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is concerned, the way the Supreme Court has given an order on the bulldozer culture, had it been someone else, they must have resigned... CM Yogi takes pride in the bulldozer action. He is welcomed by showering flowers from bulldozers... The bulldozer has been a hallmark of his term. I congratulate the SC judges for their verdict."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the people should not interpret the slogan in the wrong sense and should unite together and stand in the fight against terrorism and enemies.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said "Our methods of worship might be different, while some go to temples, some go to mosques and churches, but in the end, we are all Indians. We should not interpret a different meaning of 'batenge to katenge' and rather stand united against terrorism and enemies of the country. All Indians should unite, this is not an attempt to divide them. People are sadly deriving different meanings from the slogan."