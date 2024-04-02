Bihar: BJP MP from Muzzaffarpur Ajay Nishad joins Congress

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Ajay Nishad, the Member of Parliament from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has resigned from BJP. Angered by not getting a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, he quit the social media.

He shared a post on social media saying that he had "been cheated" and therefore he was resigning from the primary membership of the BJP. A few hours later, he joined Congress.

"I express my gratitude to the top leadership of the Congress. Special thanks to Rahul Gandhi for giving me an opportunity to serve the party. I will work to strengthen the Congress. If ordered by the high command, I will come to the public cour," said Ajay Nishad.

Ajay Nishad has been MP from Muzaffarpur for two consecutive terms. In 2014 and 2019 he won by a huge margin. Rajbhushan Nishad of Vikassheel Insaan Party, who was defeated by a margin of around 4 lakh in 2019, has been made its candidate this time by BJP.

Immediately after his resignation, Ajay Nishad met Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh in Delhi. After some time, he went to the Congress headquarters and joined the grand old party.

It is likely that Congress can make him its candidate for the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat. Ajay Nishad has inherited politics. His father Captain Jai Narayan Nishad was an MP from Muzaffarpur. After his father's death, BJP gave him a ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Muzaffarpur twice.