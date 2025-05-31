After CDS Reveals Losses Congress Asks Modi Government To Reveal Truth On Ceasefire, Aircraft Losses

New Delhi: Congress renewed its attack on the Modi-led NDA government after the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan admitted losses of combat aircraft in an interview in Singapore on Saturday. The grand old party hoped that the saffron party would not brand the CDS as anti-national, implying that the BJP was doing it to everyone who asked questions about the losses of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said he doesn't want to add anything more to what CDS has already said.

"Now that the CDS himself has clarified," Khera said, adding that there was no point in making further comments during a media interaction. "I hope that those who asked questions earlier won't be labelled as anti-national anymore," he contended.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government has misled the nation. Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that the grand old party demands a Comprehensive Review of India's Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked. These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened. The Modi Govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing. 1. Our IAF pilots were risking their lives fighting the enemy. We have suffered some losses, but our pilots were safe. As per CDS's interview, "we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range". We salute their resolute courage and bravery. However, a comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour."

"Congress party demands a Comprehensive Review of our Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee. 2. US President Donald Trump has again repeated his claim about BROKERING a CEASEFIRE. This is a direct affront to the Shimla Agreement. Instead of clarifying Mr. Trump's repeated assertions, and the affidavit filed by US Secretary of Commerce in the United States Court of International Trade, PM Modi is on an election blitz, taking PERSONAL CREDIT for the valour of our Armed Forces, hiding behind their bravery and dodging the contours of the agreed CEASEFIRE, which the Foreign Secretary announced on 10th, after Mr. Trump's tweet. Is India and Pakistan now again hyphenated? What are the conditions of the CEASEFIRE agreement? 140 Cr Patriotic Indians deserve to know this (sic)," Kharge added.

Congress MP and communications general secretary Jairam Ramesh renewed his demand for setting up a Kargil Review Committee which the Vajpayee government set up in 1999. He recalled how the committee worked for five months. The report ‘From Surprise to Reckoning’ was tabled by both Houses of Parliament on Feb 23, 2000 after the necessary redactions, he remarked.

"Will the Modi Govt now take a similar step in light of what the Chief of Defence Staff has just revealed in Singapore?" he asked.

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted India to stop denying the fact that the fighter aircraft were down, in a media interaction, while referring to the remarks of the CDS. "The CDS himself mentioned it".

He said Gen Chauhan's statements are crucial as he was mentioning "why they were down," and "what mistakes were made". He accused the BJP of launching smear campaigns against Rahul Gandhi for the exact same remarks and that the BJP government "was not upfront with whatever happened".

The former Flight Lieutenant said there was a pressing need for reassessment by the government with regard to the loss of aircraft as most of the firing in the four-day operation was done by respective countries from within their international borders.

"Still, we lost our aircraft. This needs serious reassessment of technology so that lessons are learnt and we improve in those aspects," he said. He also clarified that he and his party would support armed forces in its every endeavour in serving the nation.

"Our armed forces have done a great job; we are proud of them, and we salute them," the former fighter pilot said. The Congress leader urged the BJP government to clarify how the US president announced the ceasefire through an X post before the DGMOs spoke and agreed on a ceasefire.

"The GoI must be more transparent on every significant event that took place throughout the Indo-Pak operation," he said.

The same was echoed by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. He demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why he chose "trade" over the nation, after a top US administration official told a US Court that a trade deal was offered to broker the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Surjewala, in a post on X, said that Trump has claimed 11 times that he "brokered the ceasefire" between India and Pakistan while Modi has kept mum about it.

He shared court documents showing US Secretary of Commerce Howard W Lutnick saying that the ceasefire was achieved after Trump interceded and offered both nuclear powers trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war.

He said Modi and the BJP-NDA government have a lot of answering to do, such as why we let the U.S to broker a 'ceasefire Agreement', when our Armed Forces had a clear upper hand and Pakistan was cracking up and what was the 'trade deal' that the U.S President offered and Modi accepted.

"Is 'trade' more important than Nation? What are the terms of ceasefire? Where are the terrorists who killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam? Will Pakistan hand them over to us so that we can hang them? Was it part of the ceasefire agreement?" were among the questions that he reeled out.

"Will Pakistan hand over Pahalgam terror attack 'mastermind' and Laskar-e-Taiba Commander and terrorist, Saifullah Kasuri, who attended an anti-India Rally in Lahore on 29th May, 2025," he asked.