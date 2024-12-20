ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Orders BJP MLC Ravi's Release

Bengaluru: In a big relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, the Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered for his immediate release. Ravi was arrested by Belagavi police on Thursday on charges of making obscene remarks against Women and Health Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Hearing on the petition filed by Ravi seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him, Justice M G Uma ordered for Ravi's release upholding Ravi's counsel Sandeep Chowta's argument that no prescribed protocols were followed while arresting his client and hence his arrest was illegal. Ravi was near Shiggaon when the HC order came.

The case filed against senior BJP MLC CT Ravi for making derogatory remarks has been transferred to the special court of people's representatives in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Belagavi 5th Additional JMFC Court ordered the transfer of the case to the special court after Ravi was produced before it. Judge Sparsha D'Souza said since both the complainant and accused are people's representatives, the JMFC court has no jurisdiction to hear the case. Following the court order, Ravi is currently being brought to Bengaluru by road under police escort.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Ashok Harnahalli has moved the special court seeking bail for Ravi. Senior advocate Shyam Sundar will represent Hebbalkar. The hearing is expected to start anytime now.

Amidst high drama, Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening by Belagavi police from the Suvarna Soudha following a complaint by Hebbalkar against him. After keeping him in their custody the whole night, Belagavi police produced Ravi before the JMFC court around 10.45 am today. State BJP president BY Vijayendra, Legislator N Ravikumar and several BJP leaders were present on the court premises.

Representing Ravi, senior advocate MB Jirali requested the court to grant bail while arguing that police exceeded their jurisdiction by arresting the BJP MLC from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. He alleged that Ravi was ill-treated by the police for not providing him with food or any other facilities to which he was entitled. He also accused police of taking Ravi to various places, including Dharwad, Ramdurga, Bailhongal and Lokapur without allowing him to sleep the whole night.