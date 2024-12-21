BJP MLC CT Ravi Demands Judicial Probe Into Police Conduct During Arrest

Bengaluru: BJP MLC C T Ravi on Saturday accused the Belagavi police of acting on instructions from unidentified individuals during his custody and demanded a judicial probe into the call recordings of all officers involved, including Belagavi SP.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi alleged that the police's actions, particularly those of the Belagavi SP, were suspicious from his arrest to his release following a High Court order. "Who were they talking to? Who was giving them instructions? Was it the CM or DCM? We need answers. Call recordings of personal and official phones of all police officers must be checked. I, therefore, demand a judicial probe into this entire incident," Ravi stated.

Ravi also alleged that police took him to different places throughout the night without providing him with drinking water and also not allowing him to answer nature’s call.

When asked about allegations of making an obscene comment about Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar that led to his arrest, Ravi stated, "If I have committed any mistake, I am ready to face any legal punishment. But before that, let them prove my mistake. Let them [Hebbalkar] present evidence, if any, to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. Let him obtain the FSL report. There is audio and video evidence of what was said in the House. After a thorough investigation, if I am found guilty of making an obscene comment, I am prepared to face any punishment."

Read more: Karnataka High Court Orders BJP MLC Ravi's Release