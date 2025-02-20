New Delhi: BJP leader and MLA Rohini Vijender Gupta is going to be the new Delhi Assembly speaker, while Mohan Singh Bisht, who won from Muslim-dominated Mustafabad in the recent Assembly elections, will be the deputy Speaker, party leaders said on Thursday.

"I am thankful to the party that they have chosen me for the Speaker's post. I will fulfil all my responsibilities...I hope we will have healthy discussions in the House," Gupta said while speaking to the media Thursday morning.

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta To Be Delhi Assembly Speaker, Mohan Bisht His Deputy (PTI)

"I will first of all get the CAG reports that were kept pending by the previous AAP government tabled before the House," PTI quoted him saying.

Gupta, a third-term Rohini legislator, along with other BJP MLAs, had approached the court earlier, alleging that the AAP government was preventing the tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on its performance.

The BJP has 48 MLAs in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly while the opposition AAP has 22 legislators. The assembly speaker is elected by the House members.

Gupta, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, won from Rohini constituency with a margin of more than 37,000 votes, beating Aam Aadmi Party’s Pradeep Mittal in the recent Assembly Elections in the national capital.

He has been the president of Delhi BJP too, along with being a Delhi Development Authority member, and a former chairman of MCD’s standing committee.

As for Bisht, he won with a margin of more than 17,000 votes from Mustafabad, beating AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan. Bisht has been a five-time MLA from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency. This was his sixth time contesting, but his first from the Mustafabad constituency.

He has consistently won the assembly elections since 1998 whenever he contested. He only lost once in 2015 to BJP’s Kapil Mishra.

The announcements come hours before BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister today. Along with her, six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding AAP’s Atishi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. The saffron party won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account.