ETV Bharat / bharat

First-Time BJP MLA Rekha Gupta To Take Oath As Delhi CM At Ramlila Ground Today, PM Modi To Attend

New Delhi: First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi, capping 11 days of suspense over who will get the top post after the BJP returned to power after over 26 years ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match.

The other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

She had won the recently-held Delhi assembly elections 2025 from Shalimar Bagh after defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes. She will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony which will begin around 11 am. Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states among others, are expected to attend the event.

Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi. Gupta, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their in her, saying that "I will stand up to his expectations.



"PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me... My story can be an inspiration for every woman, that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party," Gupta said.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late Wednesday evening here, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, who along with OP Dhankar was appointed as the party's two central observers, announced on Wednesday.

Gupta, accompanied by Prasad, Dhankar and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva among others, met Lt Governor VK Saxena and staked a claim to form the government. Late in the night, a post of the LG on X said he had accepted the claim by Gupta and invited her to form the new government.

Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes and was among the frontrunners for the chief ministership, will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. She is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit(Congress) and Atishi(AAP).

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states among others, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The selection of Gupta, who will be the only woman chief minister among the states being ruled by the BJP or in coalition with its allies at present, is being seen as efforts by the BJP to send a message to its women voter base. Gupta will now be the second woman chief minister in the country after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal).

Though the Law graduate from Delhi University with strong RSS roots is making her debut in the Assembly, Gupta, who hails from the Baniya community, entered politics as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member in 1992. Born in Haryana's Julana, she has a 32-year association with the RSS and is a former Delhi civic councillor.

All the 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs attended the legislature party meeting in the presence of Prasad and Dhankar. Gupta's name was proposed by senior party leaders Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay.

Verma, son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, was among the strong contenders for the top post. The Delhi Assembly poll results were declared on February 8.

There was no official word from the party whether there would be a deputy chief minister in the BJP government. However, party sources said that in the Cabinet, representation will be given to all communities. Delhi can have a maximum of seven ministers including the CM.