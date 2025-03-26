ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MLA Basanagowda Yatnal Expelled For Six Years Over 'Indiscipline'

BJP had issued a show cause notice to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on February 10 over anti-party remarks.

File photo of BJP MLA Basanagowda Yatnal
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 7:08 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a major development, Karnataka BJP's senior leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been expelled from the party for six years for violating party discipline.

BJP Central Disciplinary Committee's Member Secretary Om Pathak has ordered the expulsion of Yatnal for his "repeated violations of the party's discipline".

Yatnal was served a show cause notice by Pathak on February 10 following the former's repeated attack on state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, son of former CM B S Yediyurappa. Yatnal even started a campaign to dislodge Vijayendra from the post claiming that the latter represents dynasty politics which the BJP has been opposing all along. He also accused Vijayendra of failing to take everyone along.

Prior to his expulsion, the high command had given Yatnal a long rope by not taking any action against him despite serving show cause notices twice before.

Reacting to his expulsion, Yatnal said the party has rewarded him with expulsion for calling 'a spade a spade'. "The party has expelled me for six years for speaking against dynasty politics, corruption, reforms within the party, removing one- man upmanship and requesting for developing North Karnataka," he wrote on X immediately after the news of his expulsion became public.

Further he said certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfully. "But the decision will not deter my fight against corruption, family politics, development of North Karnataka and Hindutva. I will continue to serve my people with the same vigour and tenacity," he said.

On his part Vijayendra described Yatnal's expulsion as an action that was indispensable, unfortunate and not the one to celebrate.

"In BJP, discipline and sacrifice are given utmost importance and our leadership will never ever compromise on them. The high command has taken this disciplinary action as it became inevitable," he wrote on X.

