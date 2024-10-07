ETV Bharat / bharat

‘BJP Misuses Probe Agencies To Take Political Revenge’: Tejashwi Yadav After Getting Bail In Land For Job Case

New Delhi/Patna: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav in the money laundering case linked to the land-for-jobs scam.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to all the accused in the case on a personal bond of Rs. one lakh each. The court highlighted that the accused were not arrested during the investigation. The next date of hearing is October 25.

Soon after the bail order, Tejashwi said, “The case is a political conspiracy against us. The public has understood how the BJP is misusing probe agencies to take political revenge. There is nothing concrete in this case; that is why we have granted bail."

Lalu also reacted by saying that he has full faith in the court and “justice will be done in the case."

Know About Case