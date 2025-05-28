BJP May Spring A Surprise Selection Of Visavadar Assembly By-poll Candidature

Junagadh: The Bharatiya Janata Party today started the process for candidate selection in Visavadar assembly constituency by-election which will go to the polls on June 19 in Gujarat.

The BJP is desperate to win this seat this time which it had not been able to do for the past 25 years even when Narendra Modi was the state Chief Minister.

The Visavadar assembly seat fell vacant after Bhupat Bhayani from the Aam Aadmi Party had won the seat but later resigned and joined the BJP.

The Visavadar assembly seat is likely to see a triangular contest this time with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party fielding separate candidates.

The seat had fallen vacant about a year ago. With the poll day having been announced, political outfits of the area which were lying dormant have suddenly sprung to life.

Party observers of the area will listen to those willing to contest the election. After that the State Parliamentary Board will take the final decision about the candidature.

Today, the process of selection of party candidates for the by-election to be held on Visavadar assembly seat was organized by the state BJP in the district BJP office.

All the people willing to contest the election including Mohanbhai Kundaria, Amiben Yagnik and Gautam Gediya will be heard and a report will be submitted to the state BJP leadership. After that the BJP parliamentary board will announce the name of the candidate.

Former MLAs can also be seen in the fray in the by-election. Along with Bhupat Bhayani who resigned, Harshad Ribdia, who joined BJP from Congress at the time of elections, former district BJP president Kirit Patel, former minister Kanubhai Bhalala and other prominent workers are expected to present their case to claim candidature for the by-election.

But keeping all the equations in mind, the possibility of BJP springing a surprise and declaring a big “miracle name” in the selection of the candidate cannot be ruled out. There is also a possibility of fielding a youth or a woman for the Visavadar assembly seat.