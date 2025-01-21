ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Manifesto 'Dangerous', Will Stop Free Education In Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal criticised BJP's manifesto, alleging it plans to end free education, healthcare, and Mohalla Clinics if voted to power

BJP Manifesto 'Dangerous', Will Stop Free Education In Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the BJP's election manifesto as "dangerous for the country". He alleged that the party plans to shut free education in government schools and dismantle free health services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if voted to power.

In a press conference, Kejriwal accused the BJP of revealing its "true intentions" in the manifesto and warned voters against supporting the party.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man," he said.

Kejriwal further appealed to people not to vote for the BJP, claiming that their policies would jeopardise the future of the country and adversely impact the lives of Delhi's poor.

"The BJP's Sankalp Patra is a blueprint for closing government schools and Mohalla Clinics, which have been a lifeline for many," he added. The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.

