BJP Leh Urges Release of Detained Padyatra Volunteers

Leh: The BJP leaders urged the Commissioner of Police at Delhi Headquarters to release Padyatra volunteers, who have been detained at the Delhi border. The group, which includes many senior citizens and women, is facing concerns regarding their health and safety while in custody.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, advocate Tashi Gyaltson, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Leh, said that he dashed off a letter to the Commissioner of Police in Delhi and expressed his worry about the detained group’s well-being. He emphasised the potential health risks due to their age and current physical conditions, urging immediate action for their release.

Gyaltson highlighted the harsh weather conditions, noting that the Ladakhis are unaccustomed to such an environment. He requested that all Pad Yatris be released as soon as possible and called for regular medical check-ups to monitor their health and address any medical needs promptly.

Furthermore, he requested permission for the Yatris to stay at the Ladakh Buddha Vihara in Delhi and New Aruna Nagar (Majnu Ka Tilla), as these locations offer better amenities and a safer environment, particularly important for elderly participants.

He expressed hope that the request would be considered favourably, given the humanitarian nature of the situation, and urged the police to provide necessary support for the well-being and dignity of the detained Yatris.

It may be recalled that the month-long 'Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra', a massive movement aimed at bringing attention to the demands of the people of Ladakh, led by environmentalist and educationist, Sonam Wangchuk and supported by Leh Apex Body and KDA embarked on Padyara to Delhi. The peaceful march, which was started from Leh on September 1 has become part of a larger national campaign to draw the Centre's attention to the region's growing concerns. But, the Padyatris were detained before entering Delhi.

The main objective of the 'padyatra' is to support the four-point agenda, which includes statehood for Ladakh, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, an additional Lok Sabha seat and addressing unemployment in the Union Territory.

