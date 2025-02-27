ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Legislator Proposes Najafgarh To Be Renamed Nahargarh

New Delhi: On the third day of the assembly session, BJP's Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pahalwan on Thursday proposed renaming the constituency in southwest Delhi as 'Nahargarh', claiming that the Mughals had altered its original name.

Pahalwan, who won the recent Assembly polls from Najafgarh defeating AAP's Tarun Kumar by over 29,000 votes, claimed on the floor of the Delhi Assembly that the renaming effort has been in the works for a long time.

"Najafgarh faced many challenges under the Mughal rule during Alam-II's time. During the revolt of 1857, Raja Nahar Singh fought and included the Najafgarh region in Delhi's territory. We have been trying for a long time to change the name from Najafgarh to Nahargarh. The people of the constituency have high hopes that this assembly will support our efforts to change the name," she said.