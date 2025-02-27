ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Legislator Proposes Najafgarh To Be Renamed Nahargarh

Neelam Pahalwan, who won the constituency in the just-held election by defeating AAP's Tarun Kumar by over 29,000 votes, claimed Mughals altered the original name.

The Delhi Assembly in session.
The Delhi Assembly in session. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

New Delhi: On the third day of the assembly session, BJP's Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pahalwan on Thursday proposed renaming the constituency in southwest Delhi as 'Nahargarh', claiming that the Mughals had altered its original name.

Pahalwan, who won the recent Assembly polls from Najafgarh defeating AAP's Tarun Kumar by over 29,000 votes, claimed on the floor of the Delhi Assembly that the renaming effort has been in the works for a long time.

"Najafgarh faced many challenges under the Mughal rule during Alam-II's time. During the revolt of 1857, Raja Nahar Singh fought and included the Najafgarh region in Delhi's territory. We have been trying for a long time to change the name from Najafgarh to Nahargarh. The people of the constituency have high hopes that this assembly will support our efforts to change the name," she said.

The push for renaming areas appears to be gaining traction among the BJP leaders in Delhi. After securing victory in the Mustafabad constituency, senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht declared that he would propose renaming the constituency as either 'Shiv Puri' or 'Shiv Vihar' once he formally assumed office.

The first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is presently underway after BJP clinched power from AAP in the February 5 elections, ending its decadal rule.

The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22. The Congress drew a blank.

Also Read:

  1. Suspended AAP MLAs Stopped From Entering Delhi Assembly Premises; Atishi Slams BJP Government
  2. Non-Installation Of CCTVs By AAP In BJP MLAs' Constituencies To Be Probed: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: On the third day of the assembly session, BJP's Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pahalwan on Thursday proposed renaming the constituency in southwest Delhi as 'Nahargarh', claiming that the Mughals had altered its original name.

Pahalwan, who won the recent Assembly polls from Najafgarh defeating AAP's Tarun Kumar by over 29,000 votes, claimed on the floor of the Delhi Assembly that the renaming effort has been in the works for a long time.

"Najafgarh faced many challenges under the Mughal rule during Alam-II's time. During the revolt of 1857, Raja Nahar Singh fought and included the Najafgarh region in Delhi's territory. We have been trying for a long time to change the name from Najafgarh to Nahargarh. The people of the constituency have high hopes that this assembly will support our efforts to change the name," she said.

The push for renaming areas appears to be gaining traction among the BJP leaders in Delhi. After securing victory in the Mustafabad constituency, senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht declared that he would propose renaming the constituency as either 'Shiv Puri' or 'Shiv Vihar' once he formally assumed office.

The first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is presently underway after BJP clinched power from AAP in the February 5 elections, ending its decadal rule.

The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22. The Congress drew a blank.

Also Read:

  1. Suspended AAP MLAs Stopped From Entering Delhi Assembly Premises; Atishi Slams BJP Government
  2. Non-Installation Of CCTVs By AAP In BJP MLAs' Constituencies To Be Probed: Parvesh Verma

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP MLA NEELAM PAHALWADELHI ASSEMBLY SESSIONMUSTAFABAD CONSTITUENCYAAPNAJAFGARH ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.