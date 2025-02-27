BJP Legislator Proposes Najafgarh To Be Renamed Nahargarh

New Delhi: On the third day of the assembly session, BJP's Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pahalwan on Thursday proposed renaming the constituency in southwest Delhi as 'Nahargarh', claiming that the Mughals had altered its original name.
Pahalwan, who won the recent Assembly polls from Najafgarh defeating AAP's Tarun Kumar by over 29,000 votes, claimed on the floor of the Delhi Assembly that the renaming effort has been in the works for a long time.
"Najafgarh faced many challenges under the Mughal rule during Alam-II's time. During the revolt of 1857, Raja Nahar Singh fought and included the Najafgarh region in Delhi's territory. We have been trying for a long time to change the name from Najafgarh to Nahargarh. The people of the constituency have high hopes that this assembly will support our efforts to change the name," she said.
#WATCH Delhi: Speaking in the Assembly, BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan says, " ...in the 1857 revolt, raja nahar singh fought and included the najafgarh region in delhi's territory. despite several efforts, including through the them mp parvesh verma, we tried to change the name of… pic.twitter.com/W8vmjGPr0m— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2025
The push for renaming areas appears to be gaining traction among the BJP leaders in Delhi. After securing victory in the Mustafabad constituency, senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht declared that he would propose renaming the constituency as either 'Shiv Puri' or 'Shiv Vihar' once he formally assumed office.
The first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is presently underway after BJP clinched power from AAP in the February 5 elections, ending its decadal rule.
The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22. The Congress drew a blank.
