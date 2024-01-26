BJP-led govt implemented several initiatives for systemic changes in Haryana, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh(Punjab): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the BJP-led government has implemented several initiatives for systemic change in Haryana since 2014 and said his government is inspired by Lord Ram's principles of governance. He said the benefits of welfare schemes are being delivered to the people at their doorsteps. Addressing a gathering in Karnal after hoisting the tricolour, Khattar mentioned the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said his government has also been taking inspiration from the principles of governance set by Lord Ram, as he spelled out various initiatives including steps taken towards women empowerment and empowering rural panchayats. "We are doing work in a transparent manner and taking steps to uplift the weaker sections with the spirit of Antyodaya," he said. Khattar also took on opposition for grinding their axe by spreading falsehood on various issues.

Khattar said his government took several steps to rein in corruption and a stern message has been sent across that corruption will not be tolerated. We ended caste-based politics, he said. On the occasion, he also made a few announcements. He said Atal canteens have been opened for the poor and farmers and these canteens are being run in 25 mandis.

These canteens will be opened in 15 more mandis and will be run throughout the year unlike five months at present, he said. Khattar said there was a demand from various quarters that instead of a two month billing cycle for power bills these should be made monthly. Under the first phase, in districts Hisar, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Panchkula monthly bill system will be started, he said. During his speech, Khattar also took on the Congress and said for years the country's governance was trapped under one family.

"The dominance of that family continued by virtue of rule. However, during the Emergency period, people became aware... Congress' dynastic rule tradition started to end then," he said. Khattar said the country has made fast progress and is marching ahead on various fronts during the past ten years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the country celebrates the centenary of independence, we aim to be a developed nation by then, he said.

India is also poised to become one of the top three global economies in near future, he said. During the past nine years, Haryana has also made progress in various fields, the CM said, while adding last year per capita income was Rs 2,96,685. He also spelled out several initiatives taken in the health and education sectors. Khattar said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is reaching every village and ward in the state, providing timely solutions to people's problems and delivering the benefits of schemes promptly. Meanwhile, Khattar inspected the parade in Karnal. He paid tributes to the jawans who had sacrificed their lives for the nation and also lauded efforts of various sections in the country's development. After the cultural programmes, Khattar also interacted with the child artistes. He also bowed before a child artist playing Lord Ram.