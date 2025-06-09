BJP-Led Centre Not Serious About Caste Census But Just Pretending: RJD MP Manoj Jha

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government was "not serious" about the caste census and trying to subvert it by converting it into a count of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) instead of separately enumerating the sub-castes that come under them.

It also lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for declaring that the caste data would not be made public, which would relegate the caste census to a formality, instead of being a step towards social change.

"The BJP is just pretending to conduct a caste census because its behaviour, character and face has always been against the bahujan (majority). Its policies are anti-reservation and it is hesitant about disclosing the actual figures of the caste census. It is also trying to mislead the OBC and EBC. It should reveal its intentions clearly," RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha said in Patna.

"The government has declared that it will only count the backward and extremely backward classes, not the sub-castes among them. This means that the population of sub-castes under an umbrella would not be counted separately and declared. We will not allow this and ensure that the caste census is done actually and properly," Jha added.

Speaking further, the RJD national spokesperson asserted that his party was the first to demand a caste census and pointed out that it was impossible to check any thought when it became mature.

Jha added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly remembered the caste census in the aftermath of the terror attack, and gave consent for it.

"It was just a show of political opportunism on a sensitive issue. There has been lack of transparency in the process and the government is hesitant to disclose the actual number of the OBC and EBC categories. Who will provide the data when there is debate on the OBCs in the Parliament. It is on the caste census that raising the quota limit and raising the private sector depends," Jha said.

The Rajya Sabha member also took the opportunity to attack Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not replying to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad's letter sent last week demanding a special session of the legislature to raise the quota limit to 65 percent and its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

"The confirmation that the letter has been received is yet to come. It seems that letters written to Nitish Kumar are being decided by Amit Shah," Jha said.