BJP Leaders Wish Shibu Soren's Speedy Recovery, Demand His Medical Bulletin

Ranchi: Opposition leaders wished the speedy reovery of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi since June 19.

A team of specialists under Dr A K Bhalla, head of Nephrology Department is treating him and has stated his condition to be stable. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, former minister Basant Soren, party's central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya and many MLAs are present in Delhi.

BJP state president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Babulal Marandi said the news of former CM being unwell is extremely worrying. "I pray to God for his speedy recovery and long life," he said.

BJP's state spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said Soren is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and also the head of the coordination committee of the Jharkhand government so PIB should issue an authorised medical bulletin on his health condition. He said that people are worried about Guruji's health and if no authentic information is given from the government level, they will fall prey to misunderstanding. Either the state government or the PIB should issue a medical bulletin of his current condition, he added.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said a team of doctors is treating Soren and only a limited number of visitors are allowed to meet him in the ICU. Pandey said, "Guruju's health is stable, there is neither any deterioration nor any improvement Everyone is praying to God that Dishom Guru Shibu Soren gets well soon. Jharkhand and the people here need his guidance."

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu visited Soren at Sir Gangaram Hospital. Prior to this, Governor Santosh Gangwar also reached the hospital to inquire about the veteran leader's health.