ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi BJP MPs File Writ Petition Against AAP For Not Implementing Ayushman Bharat Scheme

BJP leaders have filed a writ petition in court for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi.

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva has filed a writ petition in court for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi.
BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP MPs have filed a writ petition in the High Court against the AAP government's decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, state president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Sachdeva slammed the AAP and its convener Kejriwal for depriving lakhs of eligible people in Delhi of the Centre's health insurance scheme.

A slugfest ensued between the BJP and AAP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of governments in Delhi and West Bengal on Tuesday for not implementing the scheme.

Sachdeva claimed that it was announced earlier by then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented in the national capital. He slammed the AAP for going back on its promise.

He said the BJP will now fight a legal battle to ensure that the benefits of the scheme are available to the elderly and other eligible persons in Delhi.

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP MPs have filed a writ petition in the High Court against the AAP government's decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, state president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Sachdeva slammed the AAP and its convener Kejriwal for depriving lakhs of eligible people in Delhi of the Centre's health insurance scheme.

A slugfest ensued between the BJP and AAP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of governments in Delhi and West Bengal on Tuesday for not implementing the scheme.

Sachdeva claimed that it was announced earlier by then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented in the national capital. He slammed the AAP for going back on its promise.

He said the BJP will now fight a legal battle to ensure that the benefits of the scheme are available to the elderly and other eligible persons in Delhi.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AYUSHMAN BHARAT SCHEME IN DELHIAYUSHMAN BHARAT SCHEMEVIRENDRA SACHDEVA AYUSHMAN BHARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.