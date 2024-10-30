ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi BJP MPs File Writ Petition Against AAP For Not Implementing Ayushman Bharat Scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP MPs have filed a writ petition in the High Court against the AAP government's decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, state president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Sachdeva slammed the AAP and its convener Kejriwal for depriving lakhs of eligible people in Delhi of the Centre's health insurance scheme.

A slugfest ensued between the BJP and AAP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of governments in Delhi and West Bengal on Tuesday for not implementing the scheme.