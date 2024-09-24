Mamata Banerjee Responsible For Rising Numbers Of Bangladeshi Infiltrators: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari

Ranchi/Bokaro (Jharkhand): Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

He landed at Bokaro Airport to take part in Bharatiya Janata Party's Parivartan Yatra at Baliapur and Chandankiyari in the Bokaro district in preparation for the assembly elections in Jharkhand.

“In 2022 itself, a meeting was held between the Union Home Ministry and the state governments of Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand where Banerjee was informed about 72 pockets on the Bangladesh border where BSF requires land to complete the fencing work. But she did not allow this to happen for appeasement of minorities. She is not providing land,” Adhikari said.

He further said that there is an English Bazaar Mohalla in Malda district of West Bengal where the police have stopped the erection of a gate for Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the state. The population of infiltrators in West Bengal has increased to 35 per cent. Jharkhand is also in danger. The culture here is in danger. The Home Ministry has approached the Supreme Court for land to seal the border.

“I have come here as a party worker. About 90 lakh people in Jharkhand speak Bengali and 90 per cent of their votes will go to the BJP. The Bengali society made the BJP win the Tripura elections. In Chhattisgarh, too, Bengali-speaking people influence 11 seats. Everyone supported the BJP. There is a need for a double-engine government in Jharkhand. If this does not happen, then Sanatan and tribal culture will be in danger in coming days,” Adhikari said.

He felt the atmosphere of Jharkhand is in favour of the change. Ruling party JMM’s old guard Champai Soren has also joined the BJP. He warned of imminent danger if the INDIA Alliance comes to power. He claimed after Jharkhand, BJP will form the next government in West Bengal.