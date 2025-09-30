ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leader Pintu Mahadev Surrenders In Rahul Gandhi Threat Case

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the AICC Observers’ meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thrissur: BJP leader and former party spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, booked for threatening Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a television debate, surrendered before police at Peramangalam station on Monday, accompanied by party workers. He will be produced before a magistrate. Speaking to reporters, Pintu said, “I am a teacher. I have never promoted violence, nor do I believe in it. The truth will eventually come out.”

His surrender followed police raids after a News18 Kerala debate where he allegedly remarked that “a bullet could hit Rahul Gandhi in the chest.” A case was registered after KPCC secretary Adv. C.R. Pranakumar lodged a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an inquiry into whether the remarks amounted to a serious threat or a conspiracy. Pintu had gone into hiding before turning himself in. Police also conducted searches at the residences of BJP state committee member Surendran and Pintu’s brother Gopi as part of the probe.

BJP Calls The Case A Political Vendetta

The BJP has accused authorities of targeting party workers and leaders over minor verbal missteps during TV debates. “No one in Kerala politics is free from slips of the tongue. If a case is registered, it should also be filed against Rahul Gandhi, V.D. Satheesh, and Pinarayi Vijayan,” said BJP leader Adv. Gopalakrishnan during a press conference.

He added that Pintu Mahadev has been removed from his position as party spokesperson and warned that any police raids on BJP offices or the homes of party workers over this case will be strongly opposed. He also asserted that not a single Congress worker would be allowed to sleep peacefully if such actions continued.

Addressing broader concerns, Gopalakrishnan questioned whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could take action against statements made by public figures like Arundhati Roy advocating violence, referencing incidents in Nepal and Bangladesh. He also warned that any police attempt to target BJP workers’ homes would be met with strong resistance, even including physical retaliation if necessary.

Meanwhile, BJP activists marched to the Thrissur East Police Station to protest police raids on district leaders’ homes. When they attempted to break through barricades, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.