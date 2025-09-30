BJP Leader Pintu Mahadev Surrenders In Rahul Gandhi Threat Case
Accused of issuing death threat during TV debate, BJP’s Pintu Mahadev surrendered in Thrissur. Protests erupted in Assembly after Speaker rejected Congress's motion.
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the AICC Observers’ meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday, September 25, 2025
Thrissur: BJP leader and former party spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, booked for threatening Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a television debate, surrendered before police at Peramangalam station on Monday, accompanied by party workers. He will be produced before a magistrate. Speaking to reporters, Pintu said, “I am a teacher. I have never promoted violence, nor do I believe in it. The truth will eventually come out.”
His surrender followed police raids after a News18 Kerala debate where he allegedly remarked that “a bullet could hit Rahul Gandhi in the chest.” A case was registered after KPCC secretary Adv. C.R. Pranakumar lodged a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an inquiry into whether the remarks amounted to a serious threat or a conspiracy. Pintu had gone into hiding before turning himself in. Police also conducted searches at the residences of BJP state committee member Surendran and Pintu’s brother Gopi as part of the probe.
BJP Calls The Case A Political Vendetta
The BJP has accused authorities of targeting party workers and leaders over minor verbal missteps during TV debates. “No one in Kerala politics is free from slips of the tongue. If a case is registered, it should also be filed against Rahul Gandhi, V.D. Satheesh, and Pinarayi Vijayan,” said BJP leader Adv. Gopalakrishnan during a press conference.
He added that Pintu Mahadev has been removed from his position as party spokesperson and warned that any police raids on BJP offices or the homes of party workers over this case will be strongly opposed. He also asserted that not a single Congress worker would be allowed to sleep peacefully if such actions continued.
Addressing broader concerns, Gopalakrishnan questioned whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could take action against statements made by public figures like Arundhati Roy advocating violence, referencing incidents in Nepal and Bangladesh. He also warned that any police attempt to target BJP workers’ homes would be met with strong resistance, even including physical retaliation if necessary.
Meanwhile, BJP activists marched to the Thrissur East Police Station to protest police raids on district leaders’ homes. When they attempted to break through barricades, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Uproar In Kerala Assembly As Speaker Rejects Motion On 'Threat' To Rahul Gandhi
The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed high-decibel protests and a subsequent early adjournment today after Speaker A. N. Shamseer denied permission for an adjournment motion moved by the Congress-led Opposition. The motion sought to discuss an alleged threat made by a BJP leader against Rahul Gandhi during a television debate, an incident the Opposition deemed a matter of serious public importance
The motion, presented by KPCC President and MLA Sunny Joseph, was summarily rejected by the Speaker, who ruled that the issue lacked the requisite urgency and gravity for an adjournment debate, suggesting it could instead be raised as a submission. This decision immediately led to pandemonium, with Opposition members rushing into the well of the House.
The protest intensified as Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan strongly objected to the Speaker's ruling, arguing that the threat against a national leader was a grave matter that could not be trivialised. Unwilling to back down, Opposition members escalated their demonstration, unfurling a banner across the Speaker's dais that partially obscured his view and read, "Ensure Justice, Speaker."
The government, however, was quick to counter the Opposition's show of outrage. Minister P. Rajeev questioned the sincerity of the protest, pointing out the delay in raising the issue. He criticised the Congress for not bringing the matter up for discussion or even as a submission in previous sittings of the Assembly following the alleged threat on September 25, suggesting the protest was a political stunt. The Opposition, in turn, accused the ruling front of trying to shield the BJP leader and downplay an act of political violence.
