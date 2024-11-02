BJP Leader Bablu Khan assaulted During Diwali Celebration In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

Ayodhya: BJP leader and supporter of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bablu Khan and his two sons were injured after being attacked by their neighbours for playing loud devotional music at their house during Diwali celebrations on Friday.

Khan said that on Friday, he was celebrating Diwali in the office with his family in Mirzapur Mafi under Darshan Nagar outpost of Kotwali Ayodhya. While Ram Bhajans were being played on the loudspeaker, his neighbour protested to the high decibel music and the dispute turned into a fight. It is alleged that the accused suddenly attacked Khan with sharp weapons along with his associates leaving Khan and his two sons injured.

Khan has been associated with the Ram Mandir movement since 2014. He is also working as a member of BJP.

Ayodhya Kotwali Inspector Manoj Kumar said that all the injured have been provided medical treatment. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the injured, a case has been registered against the accused Raees Khan, Javed Khan and Kaif Khan, he said. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused in the case, added the police officer.

Diwali, the festival of lights was celebrated across the country in India and NRIs across the world on Friday. The festival symbolises victory of truth over falsehood, good over evil and light over darkness.