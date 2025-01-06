BJP Kalkaji Candidate Bidhuri Attacks Atishi Over Surname, AAP Calls Party 'Anti-Women'

New Delhi: BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday courted yet another controversy, targetting this time Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over her surname. Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini that was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bidhuri said Atishi changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh".

Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji seat, dropped her surname a while back. "This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed the name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, and Marlena changed father. Earlier she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri charged.

As the video of Bidhuri's speech showed up on the internet, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lashed at the BJP saying its leaders crossed all the limits of "shamelessness."

"BJP leaders are hurling abuses at Delhi chief minister Atishi ji. Delhi people will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. All the women in Delhi will take revenge for this," he said in a post on X. The AAP in a statement said Bidhuri's "abusive remarks" against a female chief minister exposed the BJP's "anti-women" mindset.

"If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA," said the ruling party in Delhi. The party said Kejriwal's promise of a Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for the city's women has rattled the BJP. Delhi will teach the BJP and Ramesh Bidhuri a lesson by defeating him, the AAP asserted. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February.