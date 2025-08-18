ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Issues Three-Line Whip To Party MPs For OBC Committee Election On August 19

Voting for election to Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be held from 11 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday (Aug 19).

Published : August 18, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the election to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC), scheduled to be held on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).

The party has asked all its MPs to remain present for the OBC committee election scheduled from 11 AM to 2 PM in Samvidhan Sadan and cast their vote.

"Voting for election to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be held on Tuesday, the 19th August, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm in Room no. 63, Samvidhan Sadan," the party said.

"All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to remain present and positively cast their vote in favour of the candidates as per the preferences indicated in the sample ballot paper to be given to them by the staff sitting outside the Room," the order mentioned.

