BJP Issues Three-Line Whip To Party MPs For OBC Committee Election On August 19

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the election to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC), scheduled to be held on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).

The party has asked all its MPs to remain present for the OBC committee election scheduled from 11 AM to 2 PM in Samvidhan Sadan and cast their vote.

"Voting for election to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be held on Tuesday, the 19th August, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm in Room no. 63, Samvidhan Sadan," the party said.