BJP Issues Show Cause Notice To Haryana Minister Anil Vij For Targeting CM

Chandigarh: The BJP issued a show-cause notice to Haryana minister Anil Vij on Monday due to his repeated criticism of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli. The party called his statements unacceptable and has sought a reply from Anil Vij within three days.

"It is informed that you have recently made public statements against the party (state) president (Badoli) and the chief minister's post. These are serious allegations and are against the party's policy and internal discipline," said the notice in Hindi by Haryana BJP chief Badoli. Badoli said the notice to Vij was being issued according to the instructions of the BJP national president.

In the show cause notice, Vij was told that his "move is not only against the ideology of the party but it has also come at a time when the party was campaigning for elections in a neighbouring state (Delhi)." "During election time, while holding a respected ministerial position, you have made these statements knowing that they will harm the image of the party. This is completely unacceptable," the notice mentioned.

Vij, 71, the seven-time MLA from the Ambala Cantonment, had been consistently targeting Saini. The chief minister, however, sought to play down the issue, claiming that the energy and transport minister was not upset and as a senior party leader, he had the right to say what he feels.

Last week, Vij shared some pictures, claiming that "workers" seen with a "friend" of Saini were also seen with an Independent candidate whom he defeated in the state assembly polls in 2024.

Vij had won the October Assembly polls from his Ambala Cantt constituency and became MLA for the seventh time after defeating independent candidate Chitra Sarwara.

On January 31, Vij said it had been more than 100 days since he publicly raised the issue of those, including officials, who played a "role" in trying to defeat him in the polls but no action was taken against them.

Vij had taken a dig at Saini, saying, "Since assuming office, he (Saini) has been on an 'udan khatola' (chopper). If he comes down, he will see the suffering of the people." On January 30, Vij had expressed strong displeasure over officials not complying with his orders and said for the sake of his Ambala Cantt constituents, he is prepared to go on a fast unto death like farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Earlier, Vij had said that Badoli should resign as the state BJP chief after being booked in a rape case to maintain the "sanctity" of the party till he was found to be innocent in the Himachal Pradesh police investigation into the matter.

Last week, six people, including a woman, who had accused Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, were booked for extortion and criminal intimidation.