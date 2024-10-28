BJP Is Continuously Subverting Constitutional Values : Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad Loksabha by-poll UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that the saffron party is continuously subverting constitutional.

Referring to the violence in Manipur, she accused that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is campaigning here ahead of the November 13 by-poll, emphasised that under the BJP government at the centre, people are enduring numerous hardships.

"The government has fostered fear, resentment, and hatred among various communities. There have been constant attacks on minorities in the country," said Priyanka, daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

She highlighted the ongoing situation in Manipur, stating that the BJP is spreading fear and hatred throughout the nation.

"The BJP is consistently undermining the values of the Constitution. Policies are being implemented that primarily benefit the Prime Minister's allies, while there is no compassion for the common man, farmers, or tribal communities. Tribal lands are being handed over to powerful individuals. Farmers are misled with empty promises regarding minimum support prices. Unemployment is at an all-time high, and despite their hard work, children have little hope for the future," said Priyanka.

An activist had approached her regarding the night travel ban, and Priyanka assured she was aware of every issue affecting Wayanad.

"When I came to Wayanad after the landslide disaster, I realised how the people here help those who are suffering. The people of Wayanad have shown solidarity regardless of caste, religion, or other differences. They have a history of struggle and fought hard against the British. The nature and land here are incredibly beautiful. Wayanad has a tradition and history of religious harmony. As followers of Sree Narayana Guru, the people of Wayanad maintain friendship and love," she added.

She expressed that by representing Wayanad, she would feel immensely blessed.

"When everyone attacked my brother, the people of Wayanad rallied behind him. It was the people of Wayanad, who gave him the strength to travel across the country, fighting for democracy and equality," added Priyanka.

She urged everyone to stand for democracy, secularism, and truth. She also pledged to do everything possible to make Wayanad Medical College a reality, acknowledging the suffering of the people due to inadequate healthcare systems. She noted that Rahul Gandhi had done everything he could to make this happen during his tenure as the MP for Wayanad.

Priyanka was speaking at a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi. She is scheduled to participate in a public meeting at Pozhuthana in the evening.

On October 22, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers to contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha elections. This is her second visit to the constituency. The Wayanad by-election is set for November 13.