BJP Intensifies Verbal Attacks In Jharkhand Election Battle, Accuses Oppn Of Allowing Infiltration

Ranchi: The political battle in Santhal has heated up as BJP leaders launched a fresh round of verbal attacks, accusing the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance of allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to infiltrate the region.
Addressing the media at the BJP Media Centre in Ranchi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress is engaging in vote bank politics by facilitating marriages between local daughters and infiltrators. He also questioned the role of infiltrators in the region, asserting that "roti, beti, and maati" belong to the local people of Jharkhand.
Bhatia emphasised that while Prime Minister Modi focuses on development and preserving Jharkhand's identity, the opposition is indulging in appeasement. He also vowed to expel the infiltrators, one by one. Attacking the Hemant Soren-led government, Bhatia condemned the state's soaring corruption and deteriorating law and order.
The BJP’s offensive also saw leaders from Congress-ruled states join the fray. Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal and former Telangana minister Etala Rajendra held a joint press conference at the BJP Media Centre in Ranchi, accusing the Congress of failing to deliver on its promises.
Bindal claimed that Congress had deceived voters in Himachal Pradesh during the 2022 elections, while Rajendra criticised Congress for betraying the people of Telangana. As the election battle intensifies, the BJP continues to focus its campaign on issues of national security, local identity and governance.
