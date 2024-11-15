ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Intensifies Verbal Attacks In Jharkhand Election Battle, Accuses Oppn Of Allowing Infiltration

Ranchi: The political battle in Santhal has heated up as BJP leaders launched a fresh round of verbal attacks, accusing the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance of allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to infiltrate the region.

Addressing the media at the BJP Media Centre in Ranchi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress is engaging in vote bank politics by facilitating marriages between local daughters and infiltrators. He also questioned the role of infiltrators in the region, asserting that "roti, beti, and maati" belong to the local people of Jharkhand.

Bhatia emphasised that while Prime Minister Modi focuses on development and preserving Jharkhand's identity, the opposition is indulging in appeasement. He also vowed to expel the infiltrators, one by one. Attacking the Hemant Soren-led government, Bhatia condemned the state's soaring corruption and deteriorating law and order.