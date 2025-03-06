BJP Insulted Maharaja Hari Singh By Downgrading J&K To UT: Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Slamming the BJP for bifurcating and downgrading Jammu and Kashmir to a UT in one hand and adorning its erstwhile ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on the other, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the saffron party has insulted the legacy of the Maharaja with their actions. He was replying to the motion of thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's address here in the legislative assembly.

"You accuse us of disrespecting the Maharaja. But tell who amongst us has spoken and done anything which was against the legacy of Maharaja. We never changed the name of any institution. SMHS is there, Pratap Park is there, SMGS is there, and so are other places which represent Maharaja's legacy. But what have you done? You separated Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir despite the unanimous opposition from Kargil. Now, voices are rising from many areas of Leh that they were better with J&K state. You downgraded the Maharaja's state to a union territory, done away with state subject laws which guaranteed land and job rights to people of Jammu and Kashmir, and you didn't keep anything of Maharaja," Abdullah said.

"You have insulted Maharaja and not us," he added. He was critical of the BJP and their government at the Centre for only making statements about getting back the other part of Kashmir, which is with Pakistan, and not doing anything.

"The Foreign Minister said they will take back PoK. Who has stopped you from doing that? During the Kargil War, your government had the option to take it back. Then why didn't you? No one of us will ever say don't do that. But why don't you talk about the area of Jammu and Kashmir, which is with China? Bring back what is with China," he said, adding, "You have torn Maharaja's map."

Speaking on the July 13 Martyrs Day issue and the use of derogatory language by the leader of opposition, he said, "Our ideologies are not the same but we must use the words carefully. Those 21 people sacrificed their lives to get some voice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"The only fault of those martyrs was that they were Muslims. No one called other people who fought against autocratic rulers elsewhere as traitors," the CM said.

Replying to the abrogation of Article 370 and the BJP calling it a thing of the past which was done and dusted once and for all, Abdullah said, "It has been observed that your people talk about Article 370, and justifications are coming from your side. Please tell the works you have undertaken which couldn't have been done while Article 370 was in effect."

"You talked about terrorism because of Article 370. But at the same time, you have been saying that terrorism was because of Pakistan. If Pakistan was responsible for terrorism, why blame Article 370, and if it was responsible, then why not talk to Pakistan? A few MLAs said that Article 370 will never be back, but we say it otherwise. How do you say that such a situation will never be back? Who knows what will happen in the future? If a three-bench judgment is reversed by a five-bench, and a five-bench judgment could be reversed by a seven-bench, it will continue till the court decides," he responded.

On the issue of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the leader of opposition, Sunil Sharma, said they are using against 400 to 500 people for the safety of 70 lakh people of Kashmir, Abdullah said, "If this is your stance on PSA, then I believe that your case is weak. If you have evidence against these youth, make cases against them and prosecute them. You also levelled PSA against me and kept me in detention for six months. But your statements and grounds situation is different."

On the statements of various opposition legislators about why those things were missing in LG’s address, which were there earlier, he said, "It was not necessary to repeat things that were already there in the previous address. An MLA termed it a love letter to the BJP, had it been that it would have been the previous address."

"Hope next time, when Governor is be there, everything will be there in his address. People have voted for us for five years, and we stand by every word in our manifesto. We would be fulfilling all," he added.

Reacting to the demand of Sajad Lone to bring a resolution on statehood like what was done for special status in the previous session, the CM said, "I thought no member of the House is against the restoration of statehood. You bring a resolution and all my members will support this."

On the issue of restoring the December 5 holidays, he said, "If you would have asked me, I would have voluntarily said we don't need a holiday on December 5. In my previous tenure, I wanted to cut down holidays, and I had discussed with my colleagues starting from deleting the holiday on my grandfather's birthday. But you have done it without consultation."

Earlier, talking on the motion of thanks, Sharma talked about development taking pace after abrogation of Article 370 and J&K getting expressway, roads, three tier panchayati raj system, smart cities, increase in MBBS and PG seats, solar energy and train to Kashmir.

"The state within state can't be possible, and on the special status, you ask for a special financial package. Article 370 was an appeasement policy of the Congress, and it is now a closed chapter. It was a temporary provision, and after getting the stamp of both parliament and Supreme Court, it is now a thing of the past. Those who are talking about it want to keep Jinnah’s two-nation theory alive. Few talked about talks with Pakistan, which is not the domain of this assembly," he said, adding that what was started by Atal Behari Vajpayee is being carried forward by Narendra Modi.

"As far as PSA against 400 to 500 people is concerned, it has been done to keep the lives of the other 70 lakh people safe," he added.