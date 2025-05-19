ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Holds Tiranga Yatra At 13,570 Feet In HP's Pangi Valley

One can reach Pangi valley through the Atal Tunnel, while the yet-to-be-started Sachhe Jot Pass will make it easier for tourists by cutting down time.

Paricipants in the Tiranga Yatra.
Paricipants in the Tiranga Yatra. (PTI)
Published : May 19, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

Chamba: The BJP on Monday held Tiranga Yatra in a show of support to the Indian armed forces for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor amid snowfall in Pangi Valley, a tribal area located at 13,570 feet in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Led by Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj, the rally saw the participation of many people who chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jay at the top of their voices. "When we woke up heavy snowfall this morning. However, as per the pre-scheduled program, BJP workers and local people took out a Tiranga Yatra to honour the Army. The adverse climate couldn't mar people's enthusiasm as everyone participated enthusiastically in the yatra," Raj said.

Pangi Valley is the most inaccessible tribal area of the state. One can reach the valley through the Atal Tunnel, while the Sachhe Jot Pass in Chamba has not been restored for vehicles yet. The opening of the alternate route will make it easier for people to reach Pangi.

Another Tiranga Yatra was organised in Thunag in the Madi district, where the leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, along with other senior party officials and workers, were present.

Operation Sindoor was launched to precisely hit terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed.

  1. BJP's Leh Unit Takes Out Tiranga Yatra To Honour Armed Forces, Success of Op Sindoor
  2. Congress Holds ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’ In Bengaluru In Support Of Armed Forces

