BJP Holds Protests Against Kejriwal, Alleges Misuse Of Taxpayers' Money In 'Sheeshmahal'

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers staged protests across the city, accusing AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of spending taxpayers' money on personal comfort during his tenure as Delhi chief minister.

The BJP leaders alleged that Kejriwal spent crores on lavish items and modern facilities at his official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road. Kejriwal after resigning as Delhi Chief minister vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines earlier this month.

In a protest near Kejriwal's current residence on Firozshah Road, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that 15 toilet seats installed at "Sheeshmahal" (Flagstaff Road bungalow) after spending lakhs of rupees were missing.

"We are protesting to tell people how Kejriwal spent taxpayers' money on toilet seats worth Rs 12 lakhs. Fifteen such toilet seats were stolen," Sachdeva charged.